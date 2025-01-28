Michael McKenzie's show Bed 32 is coming to Leicester Comedy Festival.

A medical student and stand-up comedian is aiming to raise laughter and funds to help hospitalised children.

Michael McKenzie, who lives in Lubenham, is bringing his stand-up comedy show – Bed 32 – to Leicester Comedy Festival next month.

The show will be staged in the King Richard III pub in Leicester on February 12, 8.30pm.

So far, the show, which has toured in Nottingham, Peterborough and Bristol, has raised £8,000 for lifesaving medical equipment for Bristol Children’s Hospital where Michael spent much of his childhood.

And now the student, who wears a prosthetic leg, wants to help youngsters who similarly spend their days in hospital.

He said: “My single mother sold her house and had to fundraise to pay for it all. I'd like for the money from these shows to help the children and families in that same situation.”

Michael explained he took up comedy three years ago to improve his confidence in medical school. “Nobody wants a nervous doctor!” he added.

The 26-year-old, who was recently featured in ‘British Comedian of the Year’, continued: “I can't gig as much as other comics and have to fit it around my studies but it's a great way to unwind after a day on a busy ward.

“I hope it will always be a part of my life. As long as I'm having fun and making money for good causes, I'm more than happy!”

NHS-themed Bed 32 features stand-up comedy, musical comedy and improv. Tickets are £6.

Funds raised from the show will go towards Bristol Children’s Hospital charity ‘The Grand Appeal’.

Visit comedy-festival.co.uk/events/michael-mckenzie-bed-32 for booking details.