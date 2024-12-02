Harborough fans before the gameHarborough fans before the game
Harborough fans before the game

In pictures: Reliving the day thousands of Harborough fans took over Reading and nearly saw an FA Cup miracle

By Phil Hibble
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:16 BST
It seemed like the whole of Market Harborough made the trip to Reading for the club's biggest game yesterday (Sunday December 1)!

And we were among the thousands of fans, who sang their hearts out and nearly witnessed an FA Cup miracle.

Despite the result (5-3 to Reading), those fans who went can say 'we were there on the biggest day in our club's history'.

Click here to read the report: 'Our proudest moment' - heartbreak for Harborough in the FA Cup but it was a day we will never forget

Here are some of our photos from that memorable day.

Harborough fans before the game

1. Harborough fans at the Reading game

Harborough fans before the game Photo: Phil Hibble

Harborough fans before the game

2. Harborough fans at the Reading game

Harborough fans before the game Photo: Phil Hibble

Harborough fans before the game

3. Harborough fans at the Reading game

Harborough fans before the game Photo: Phil Hibble

Harborough fans before the game

4. Harborough fans at the Reading game

Harborough fans before the game Photo: Phil Hibble

