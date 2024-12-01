'Our proudest moment' - heartbreak for Harborough in the FA Cup but it was a day we will never forget

Harborough's incredible FA Cup run is over after a 5-3 defeat at Reading - but this will go down as one of the proudest moments in their history.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the seismic gulf in size of the clubs, The Bees more than matched their League One opponents - and were inches away from a famous FA Cup shock.

In a crazy three minute spell between the 18th and 21st minute mark, Harborough pulled off a minor miracle when Robinson put them 1-0 up - and then, after Reading equalised, they did the unthinkable by going ahead again with O'Sullivan’s goal. But this was no fluke, they deserved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save after save, tackle after tackle, they were not only matching their rivals, they were beating them. And off the pitch, the fans - all 2,866 of them - dominated the singing in the stadium.

The Harborough players thaks the fans at the end of the game.

They reached the break 2-1 up. No matter what happened from now on, they had that moment of leading a League One team at half time.

Many expected Reading to come out in the second half and dominate, and some feared the worst when they went into a 3-2 lead. But not Harborough. When Reading went down to ten men, they took the game to the hosts, dominated possession and created chances.

And then it happened - Tonge's 86th minute equaliser gave Harborough the goal they fully deserved and sent the away fans into ecstasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had great chances to win the game, with Harborough going agonisingly close from a late corner, but the pulsating game went into extra time. The Harborough players went to the away fans to show their appreciation and in return the fans gave them a rousing reception to help energise them for extra time.

But it wasn't to be. Two quick goals from Reading left The Bees with too much to do.

However, Harborough can leave with their heads held high, with their heroic performance only matched by their incredible fans who never stopped singing. Those fans can say 'I was there on arguably the club's greatest day'.

Full match report, reaction and photos to follow.