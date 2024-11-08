Photos form the Welland Park School's remembrance serviceplaceholder image
In pictures: Pupils and teachers at Welland Park Academy take part in Remembrance Service

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 11:22 BST
Welland Park Academy fell silent this morning to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

970 students and 60 teachers took part in the Remembrance Service at the school this morning at 10am.

Assistant principal Sam Askham led the service.

In town, The Square and The Symington Building in Market Harborough has been illuminated red in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2024.

A total of 115 Union Flags have been installed above Market Harborough shops in and around the High Street and a Union Flag will fly from the flagpole on The Symington Building on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (November 11). The flag will temporarily be lowered for the two-minute silence on Armistice Day.

The war memorial on The Square has also been cleaned and restored in advance of the commemorations.

Click here for more information on the Remembrance Services.

Royal British Legion members during the Welland Park School remembrance service.

1. Welland Park School remembrance service

Royal British Legion members during the Welland Park School remembrance service. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Standard bearers lower the flags during the last post.

2. Welland Park School Remembrance Service

Standard bearers lower the flags during the last post. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Last Post by the head student team.

3. Welland Park School Remembrance Service

Last Post by the head student team. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Welland Park School remembrance service. with assistant principal Sam Askham (right).

4. Welland Park School remembrance service

Welland Park School remembrance service. with assistant principal Sam Askham (right). Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

