In pictures: Pupils and teachers at Welland Park Academy take part in Remembrance Service

970 students and 60 teachers took part in the Remembrance Service at the school this morning at 10am.

Assistant principal Sam Askham led the service.

In town, The Square and The Symington Building in Market Harborough has been illuminated red in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2024.

A total of 115 Union Flags have been installed above Market Harborough shops in and around the High Street and a Union Flag will fly from the flagpole on The Symington Building on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (November 11). The flag will temporarily be lowered for the two-minute silence on Armistice Day.

The war memorial on The Square has also been cleaned and restored in advance of the commemorations.

Click here for more information on the Remembrance Services.

Welland Park School remembrance service Royal British Legion members during the Welland Park School remembrance service. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Welland Park School Remembrance Service Standard bearers lower the flags during the last post. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Welland Park School Remembrance Service Last Post by the head student team. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER