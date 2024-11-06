Remembrance services set to honour fallen soldiers across Harborough district

Tommy on the Square.

Harborough district is preparing to remember its fallen soldiers across several Remembrance services this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Harborough’s iconic war memorial has been has been cleaned and restored and 115 mini Union Flags are being hung above shops and businesses in the town centre.

The town is set to pay homage to those who gave their lives on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) as well as Armistice Day on Monday (November 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion will be joining the Service of Remembrance at St Dionysius Church on Sunday. Guests are asked to be seated at least 10 minutes before the service begins at 10am.

The service will be followed, at around 10.40am, by a parade along the High Street to the war memorial where the Act of Remembrance and two minutes silence will take place at 11am.

The parade will include a marching band, local cadet units, scouts, guides, brownies and cubs, and a contingent of Armed Forces veterans from across the local area.

And on Armistice Day (Monday November 11), at 10.45am, there will be a short Service of Remembrance at the war memorial, to mark the moment when the Armistice was declared in 1918.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will be held by the chair of the local Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, and Rev Phil Bryson. A period of silence, at 11am, will begin and end with a loud noise as a maroon is fired.

Residents are invited to join the ceremony.

Elsewhere in the district on Sunday, the Lutterworth Parade will take place from the Wycliffe Rooms at 10.30am, proceeding to the Memorial Gardens for a Service of Remembrance at around 10.45am.

And in Broughton Astley, a Remembrance Parade will leave from Thomas Estley Community College heading to the Memorial Garden for wreath laying. The procession will include veterans and military and dignitaries, as well as Sea Cadets, Scouts and Girl Guides.

Anyone who would like to take part in the parade can email Group Scout Lead Volunteer Philip Burton via [email protected]

Those taking part in the parade should arrive no later than 10.25 at the college car park.