Film buffs and foodies have turned out to enjoy a new festival in Lutterworth.

Lutterworth Town Council hosted the Lutterworth Film & Food Festival on Sunday (June 30) at George Street Car Park.

It saw visitors watch films The Greatest Showman and Encanto on the outdoor cinema screen, enjoy street food and drinks from a mobile bar while sitting on blankets and deck chairs.

There was also entertainment from a magician, a face painter, a Punch & Judy show – and a flashmob dance by youngsters!

Here are Andy Carpenter’s photos from the event.

