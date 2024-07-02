FlashmobFlashmob
In pictures: Film buffs and foodies turn out to enjoy festival in Lutterworth

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
Film buffs and foodies have turned out to enjoy a new festival in Lutterworth.

Lutterworth Town Council hosted the Lutterworth Film & Food Festival on Sunday (June 30) at George Street Car Park.

It saw visitors watch films The Greatest Showman and Encanto on the outdoor cinema screen, enjoy street food and drinks from a mobile bar while sitting on blankets and deck chairs.

There was also entertainment from a magician, a face painter, a Punch & Judy show – and a flashmob dance by youngsters!

Here are Andy Carpenter’s photos from the event.

Popcorn anyone? Emma Meads from Lutterworth Council

1. Lutterworth Film & Food Festival

Popcorn anyone? Emma Meads from Lutterworth CouncilPhoto: Andrew Carpenter

Painted faces....Eva Fortuna.

2. Lutterworth Film & Food Festival

Painted faces....Eva Fortuna.Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Daphne Franks and son Chris Franks enjoy their pork rolls.

3. Lutterworth Film & Food Festival

Daphne Franks and son Chris Franks enjoy their pork rolls.Photo: Andrew Carpenter

VIP's...Consort Val Ridley, Sophie Grace Thomas and Lutterworth Mayor Councillor Rob Coleman.

4. Lutterworth Film & Food Festival

VIP's...Consort Val Ridley, Sophie Grace Thomas and Lutterworth Mayor Councillor Rob Coleman.Photo: Andrew Carpenter

