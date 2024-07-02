Video: Watch the moment youngsters take over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 14:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Youngsters took over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance during a recent festival.

Lutterworth Town Council hosted the Lutterworth Film & Food Festival on Sunday (June 30) - click here to see our photo spread on the event.

And as part of the event, youngsters at the Louise Middleton School of Dance entertained the crowds with a surprise dance show.

Here’s a video of their amazing dancing (recorded by Holly Guy at Lutterworth Town Council). Well done to everyone involved!

Related topics:Lutterworth