Video: Watch the moment youngsters take over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance

Youngsters took over Lutterworth town centre with flash mob dance during a recent festival.

Lutterworth Town Council hosted the Lutterworth Film & Food Festival on Sunday (June 30) - click here to see our photo spread on the event.

And as part of the event, youngsters at the Louise Middleton School of Dance entertained the crowds with a surprise dance show.

