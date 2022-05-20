How you can help shape council’s vision for Harborough town centre

You are being invited to help shape and mould the district council’s vision for the town centre in Market Harborough today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Harborough District Council is encouraging people to view how the Market Harborough Town Centre Masterplan is progressing.

The drop-in sessions are being held at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

They are being staged from 10am-4pm today and from 11am-3pm tomorrow.

The Market Harborough Town Centre Masterplan is being developed by the council with consultants TEP.

The blueprint sets out long term plans to improve and enhance the historic town centre.

The scheme includes new buildings, more varied uses (shops, cafés, restaurants, workspaces), streets, pavements and facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

Today Cllr Phil King, who heads up Harborough council, said: “This is a really good opportunity for people to have a further say on how Market Harborough evolves to help add to the vitality of the town.

“It follows on from the excellent work being done in Lutterworth, to look at ways to improve the economic vibrancy of the town and ensure businesses can prosper.”

Town centres are facing challenging times amid fierce and growing competition from online shopping and edge of town shopping centres. But the masterplan is an opportunity to make Market Harborough more attractive as a town centre and enable it to better serve its residents and visitors.

“The town boasts many distinctive historic buildings, streets and spaces.

“The masterplan will consider how these heritage assets can enhance the town centre’s prospects in the future,” said the council.

“The first public consultation on the Masterplan was held in 2019. “This was an opportunity to consider how the town centre works and what improvements could be made to make it more successful in the future.

“The second public exhibition took place in November 2019 and provided an opportunity to share thoughts and ideas to help refine the emerging masterplan,” added the local authority.