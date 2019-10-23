How three friends from Lubenham got to Barcelona in a Star Trek banger!

Four good mates from Lubenham competed in the buccaneering Barcelona or Bust car rally to support a leading mental health charity.

James Garner said he took part in the thrills ‘n’ frills three-day adventure along with pals Adam Cleaver, Grant Burrows and Chris Guttridge to raise money for Corby Mind.

And the Lubenham lads have raked in £1145 for the charity as well as handing over £680 to All Saints Church in the historic village.

James, 43, of The Hawthorns, said: “It was brilliant.

“We had a lot of fun along the way – and we’ve supported two excellent causes at the same time.”

The motor engineer said they drove across Europe in a 2005 Ford Galaxy with 163,000 miles on the clock.

“We forked out £500 for the old girl and she did us proud.

“We had a Star Trek theme for the intrepid expedition and we dubbed her Star Wreck,” smiled James, who was dressed up as Dr McCoy, aka Bones.

“And we won the prize for best turned-out car!

“We took the ferry to Rouen in France before driving on to Bordeaux and Andorra and heading on into Barcelona.

“We wanted to get behind Corby Mind after two of our friends tragically took their own lives in Lubenham over the last few years.

“Their deaths have had a devastating impact on our close-knit village.

“So we set out to raise awareness of mental health issues and to support our local Mind charity financially as well.”

Morgan Hay, spokesman for Corby Mind which covers the Market Harborough area, said: “James and his team have done a fantastic job.

“We are very grateful to them for raising this money and helping to showcase the work that we do for local people.”