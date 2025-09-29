How a rare guitar has been making a noise in town after ending up in a Harborough charity shop

A rare guitar that ended up in a Harborough charity shop has been causing quite a noise in town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that only a few of these were ever made, the Indie Dragon guitar caught the eye of passers-by who stopped at the Air Ambulance charity shop to have their photos taken with the beautiful instrument.

And with a price tag of nearly £1,000, it got a lot of people talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after a few days of excitement at the shop in St Mary's Place, the guitar has now been sold for its full asking price of £995 this morning (Monday) - and 'gone to a good home', according to the shop manager Sailesh Ghelani.

The rare Indie dragon guitar that was sold at the Air Ambulance charity shop.

"The whole experience has blown my mind," he said.

The Indie dragon guitar arrived last week after being randomly dropped off in a nondescript bag and understandably staff did not think anything more about it.

But when they opened it, they had a feeling there was more to this.

And when a customer offered £150 for it, and then returned to up his offer by £100, Sailesh and his assistant manager Jacqueline Lydall knew they had to do some proper research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rare Indie dragon guitar that was sold at the Air Ambulance charity shop.

"We then realised we were onto something special," said Sailesh.

"People have been coming and having photos taken with the guitar."

Indie Dragon guitars have been previously sold for up to £5,000 so the shop's price tag seemed reasonable, especially to the woman who bought it for its full asking price today (Monday).

"She bought it for her companion who is in a band and is now taking it to him in Wales," said Sailesh.

"I think it has gone to the right place and it has found a good home."