Here's how to cut back on food and household waste across Harborough this Halloween

Up to 15 million pumpkins are binned in the UK every Halloween.

You are being urged to help slash food and household waste across Harborough this Halloween.

Community groups and organisations the length and breadth of Leicestershire are holding a series of themed events – including cooking classes and crafting sessions – to support the environment.

But the flesh, seeds and even the stringy bits can be used to serve up some delicious treats instead.

And when you have finished with your lantern, if it can’t be eaten, it can go in a compost bin.

However, it’s not just food waste that rockets at this time of year.

Two out of every five Halloween costumes get thrown away after being worn just once.

So a staggering seven million items of clothing are sent to landfill sites every year nationwide.

People are being urged to make their own costumes from household items, buy pre-loved outfits and ensure old costumes get a second lease of life by donating them to charity or re-use shops after the spooky season.

Cllr Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Halloween costumes and decorations can cause environmental problems if they aren’t disposed of correctly.

“I’m delighted to see local community groups giving residents the opportunity to make more sustainable choices.”

He added: “We’d encourage residents to dispose of Halloween items correctly, such as taking their textiles to a charity shop or textile bank.

“This will help us in our aim of creating a cleaner, greener Leicestershire.”