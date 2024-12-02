'Heartbreaking, exhausting, thrilling - and we couldn't be prouder': Why Harborough is shining brighter today after our historic day in the spotlight

Harborough Mail Editor Phil Hibble was among the thousands of fans who travelled to Reading for Harborough Town's FA Cup second round tie. Here is his experience of the historic occasion for our town.

And take a breath....that was a day that we will all never forget! Yes, it was one of the biggest days in Harborough Town's history but, to use a classic sporting cliche, it was more than just a football match.

It seemed at one point, walking around the stadium before the game, that the whole town had travelled down to Reading and taken over a stadium that was not long ago the home of a Premier League team.

And that is why it is bigger than a game. It was a chance for the town to show everyone what we can do on the national and international stage. There will be people in other countries Googling 'Harborough Town FC' today!

Harborough Town fans cheering on their heroes.

And the noise! Every tackle, save and block was thunderously cheered in the gladiatorial environment as the fans dominated the stadium with their singing. 'Harborough are massive, everywhere we go' and 'We are going to Wembley' boomed out, along with some others that I can't print here! The official attendance said there were 2,866 Harborough fans in the ground but it looked more like about 3,500, making the noise of 35,000.

When the dust settled after a crazy three minutes midway through the first half, Harborough Town found themselves 2-1 up. And they deserved it. The country's media were all turning their focus on us at half time. Could this be a famous FA Cup giant killing? It was so close. During another pulsating second half, the game finished 3-3, and the Bees nearly won it in stoppage time.

Extra time proved too much for their heroes in yellow but credit must go to the manager Mitch Austin and players who, at 5-3, continued to attack, feeding off the wall of noise coming from the fans.

The players and fans earned themselves a once-in-a-lifetime FA Cup moment - and they savoured every minute of it.

We couldn't be prouder of the team. And those thousands of fans who made the long trip can say 'I was there on arguably the club's greatest day'.