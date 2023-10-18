Thanks to the new theatre, aspiring performers have the opportunity to socialise, grow confidence and perform on stage. Image by Geordan Stout GS Media Productions.

Harborough’s new youth theatre is showing its first ever production in the form of a Christmas pantomime this December.

RoseWood Theatre Company, which launched in May, is showing a brand-new take on Rapunzel, written by Ellis Barthorpe and Gareth Bradwick.

The production will run from December 9 to 16 in the Octagonal Hall at Welland Academy.

Annie Woodford, and performing arts student and dance teacher Alice Benstead founded RoseWood Theatre Company to provide aspiring performers, from aged five to 30, the opportunity to socialise, grow their confidence and perform on stage.

The new company aims to fill a gap in the community, following the closure of Spotlight Theatre Company after a three-decade run.

Annie, who is also an economics teacher, told the Mail: “Since starting RoseWood Theatre Company earlier this year, we have been overwhelmed with how much support the company has received so far! We have been involved in performances and theatre workshops, as well as rehearsing for our first ever production and running weekly dance classes.

“We feel very privileged to work with such a talented group of performers for Rapunzel who are going to put on an incredible debut show.

“We can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!”

Run times for the pantomime are as follows:

Saturday December 9 at 1pm and 4.30pm

Thursday December 14 at 7pm

Friday December 15 at 7pm

Saturday December 16 at 1pm and 4.30pm.