Annie and Alice building the set for a production of The Addams Family.

Performing arts enthusiasts from Harborough have launched their own company to fill a ‘hole’ in the community, following the closure of a popular youth theatre.

Annie Woodford, and performing arts student and dance teacher Alice Benstead, have founded RoseWood Theatre Company.

The duo, who are in talks with performance spaces in Harborough, developed a close friendship during their time at Spotlight Theatre Company which closed in September after three decades.

And now the pair aim to provide aspiring performers, aged five to 30, the opportunity to socialise, grow their confidence and perform on stage.

Annie, who is also an economics teacher, said: “We were inspired to start a theatre company after the closure of Spotlight as that meant so much to us growing up, and we also felt like a big hole was missing in the local community.

“We wanted to give children and young adults the opportunity to meet people, grow in confidence and get to perform musical theatre on a stage.

“We feel as though our experiences in Spotlight, as well as other theatre companies over the years, has given us a great start to bring something new and exciting.”

Annie and Alice are planning a ‘summer showcase’ for one week, beginning August 14, when members will rehearse numbers from several musicals and showcase them to friends and family during a small performance.

The determined duo are also organising Christmas panto rehearsals at the end of the same month. While details of the panto remain a mystery, membership packs are available by emailing [email protected]