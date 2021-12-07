Harborough Scouts sleep out all night in freezing temperatures as they unite to help homeless people

Brave members of the 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group staged the sleep-out at a local village hall. Photo by Andy Carpenter.

Intrepid Scouts from Market Harborough have slept out all night in freezing temperatures as they unite to help homeless people.

Brave members of the 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group staged the sleep-out at a local village hall.

Both boys and girls fished out their warmest woolly hats before bedding down in cardboard boxes as they braved the bone-chilling mid-winter darkness.

Jackie Taylor, 42, who leads the Farndon Road-based group’s Provins Troop, said the eye-opening night out on the ground gave the Scouts an insight into the everyday lives of rough sleepers as winter strikes.

The scouts swapped their warm cosy beds for a cold chilly night outside as they are also working flat out to make survival bags for homeless people.

Up to about 40 Scouts of the group have collected over 150 empty crisp bags as they all pull together to support street sleepers.

If you would like to provide empty crisp packets to Jackie’s scout group or support them in any other way you can contact her at: [email protected]