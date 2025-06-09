Harborough police Inspector named Police Officer of the Year at Women in Policing awards

Inspector Perry receiving the award. Photo: Paul Swift.

A Harborough police Inspector has been named the 2025 Police Officer of the Year.

Inspector Liz Perry received the title at the national British Association of Women in Policing (BAWP) awards.

Recognised for her ‘unwavering support’ for female staff and victims of crime, Inspector Perry has mentored colleagues, guiding them through promotion processes and encouraging their pursuit of specialist roles.

As the Neighbourhood Policing Area commander for Harborough, colleagues describe her ‘passion for community-focused policing and innovation’, including her prioritisation of local Violence Against Women and Girls initiatives.

Inspector Perry also organises the force's annual Women’s Inclusive Network conference every year. She has rewritten HR policies to address maternity-related barriers and promotes male 'ally ship', charity fundraising and support for domestic abuse investigations.

Alongside her work, she has completed a master’s degree in criminology, focusing on sex trafficking, sharing her research both academically and within police units.

A spokesperson added: “She thoroughly deserves to be the BAWP Police Officer of the Year – congratulations!”