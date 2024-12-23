Harborough offer £1,000 reward for return of engagement ring, lost in Harborough town centre

The lost engagement ring.

A Harborough couple are offering a £1,000 reward for the return of their engagement ring, which was lost in Harborough town centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ring went missing as they were walking between Majestic Wines and Waitrose supermarket.

The couple – who got engaged in July during a holiday in Corfu – say they are devastated to have lost it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Telfer told the Mail: "We went in to Waitrose and then when we got back to the car realised it was no longer on my fiancée's finger.

“We have searched high and low and can’t find anything so I hope is some very kind member of the public comes across it and hand it into the police station or gives us a call.

"We are offering a £1,000 reward for its return.

“We are completely devastated as it meant so much to us.”

Anyone with information can call them on 07534 034404.