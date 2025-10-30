Harborough MP aims to set up meeting with Rail Minister to discuss train fares on Midland Main Line

Neil O’Brien MP.

Harborough’s MP is aiming to set up a meeting with the Minister of State for Rail Peter Hendy, in response to concerns about rising fares on the Midland Main Line.

Neil O’Brien recently met with train operator East Midlands Railway to discuss the rollout of new trains and other service improvements, but says that since then he has been contacted by passengers concerned about the cost and complexity of fares on the line.

East Midlands Railway sets fares for advance tickets. However, the Government is responsible for the costs of season tickets and shorter distance peak returns.

An annual season ticket between Market Harborough and London now costs more than £10,000, nearly £3,500 more from the Northampton to London route, despite it being a similar distance and journey time.

“Since my meeting with EMR last week, many people have been in touch about the cost of train tickets,” Neil said.

“Passengers are deeply frustrated - and rightly so. Some fares are set by East Midlands Railway, but many are regulated by the Government, and it’s these tickets that tend to be the most expensive.

“I’ve raised this before, but it’s clear the system still isn’t working as it should.

“People want a fair, transparent and affordable fares structure - one that doesn’t penalise regular commuters or those who have no choice but to buy certain tickets.

“I want to raise these local concerns directly with the Minister to make the case for a fairer and more affordable system for passengers using the Midland Main Line.”

