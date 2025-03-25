Harborough man stars in Saturday night 'Squid Game style' TV show

Jay with hosts Adam and Ryan Thomas.

A rising star from Harborough is gracing screens nationwide in a Saturday night gameshow he describes ‘similar to Squid Game’.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Slater made his first TV appearance on ITV’s 99 to Beat on Saturday (March 22).

The show, presented by brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas of Love Island and Coronation Street fame respectively, sees 100 players go head-to-head in a number of games to win a cash prize of £25,000. Players must avoid last place in order to remain in the eight-part run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay, who works as a retail manager, could not reveal his final ranking for obvious reasons, but he promised viewers would ‘see plenty’ of him.

Contestants must take part in a series of elimination rounds.

The 24-year-old was asked to be on the programme after producers came across his audition tape for hit reality show Big Brother.

He then underwent a handful of interviews before wooing showrunners with a short video introducing himself.

He said: “Being on the show was both extremely exciting and very nerve-racking. The show is similar to Squid Game where you have to compete in challenges and the last person to complete the challenge is eliminated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described the hosts as ‘lovely blokes’ who had ‘plenty of time for the contestants’.

The gameshow star said he still plans to be on Big Brother.

He added: “My big TV aspiration is still to be on Big Brother one day as I grew up watching the show and think I would come across really well on it.”

You can catch Jay on 99 to Beat on Saturday at 6pm, on ITV.