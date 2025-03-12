Harborough man set to take on another half marathon after doctors said he would never walk again

Will with son Reggie.

A Market Harborough man is running his fourth consecutive Bournemouth Half Marathon to raise money for the charity he says has ‘given him a place back in the world.’

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Perringwood suffered a bleed on the brain in 2013 and was told by medical staff he would not move one side of his body ever again.

But since then, the 42-year-old, who works at Waitrose on Springfield Street, says he would not be where he is today if it had not been for Headway - the national brain injury charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I had never heard of Headway before - but they have helped give my life a focus.”

Perringwood was living in Cheltenham at the time of the life-changing incident and working as a sports journalist.

He was found fitting in the street by a next door neighbour having returned from a Saturday morning run - having suffered no ill effects beforehand.

He added: “I had been out for a few end-of-the-week work drinks on the Friday night and left my car on the other side of town near an old flat - which I knew always had plenty of spare parking spaces - and was situated across the road from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I arrived to pick up my car, I just collapsed - but an old next door neighbour from when I used to live there recognised me and called the emergency services.

“Still to this day, I don’t know who that kind person was who called the ambulance - but I am forever grateful to them.”

His family were told he may never walk again and would potentially spend the rest of his life living in care.

However, Will has since proved doctors wrong - not only walking again but competing in the London Marathon five years after his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will has also completed three half marathons in Leicester and Bournemouth.

And now he is preparing for his fourth half-marathon in Bournemouth in October, to raise money for Headway,the charity that has supported him following his brain injury.

Will added: “This year I am hoping for a personal best time of around two hours. But seriously, after my original diagnosis, everything is a bonus to me now.”

Visit justgiving.com/page/will-perringwood-11 to donate to Will’s fundraiser.