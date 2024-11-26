Harborough gets set for the club's biggest game in our history - dare we dream?!

Peter Dougan and James Dadge with Sandro.

The chance to watch a former Brazil international take to the pitch for the club's biggest game in their history perfectly captures the magic of non-league football according to Harborough Town volunteer Peter Dougan.

Ex-Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Sandro recently became the latest signing to arrive at Bowden Park, coming out of retirement just in time for the biggest game in the Bees' history.

A date with League One side Reading awaits in the FA Cup second round on 1 December and having convinced the 35-year-old to sign on the dotted line, Harborough co-chairman Dougan believes there is no better example of what the joys of non-league football can attract.

“Exciting times isn't it?! It's a good time to be a Bees fan,” said Dougan. “The Sandro signing was a chance conversation that gathered momentum very quickly and we're delighted to have his commitment to play.

“It's fantastic for the community, the whole area around Market Harborough, there was so much excitement last weekend when he came down.

“Unfortunately, he was suspended but he still came to watch the game but was a fan for the day, got involved with the players and the crowd. It was a brilliant day.

“It's very hard when you've played football to stop playing football. I don't think that matters whether you're just playing Sunday League football on a park pitch or Premier League football.

“If you look at non-league teams historically, you can see ex-professionals playing at that level because they've still got the hunger and desire to want to play.”

Harborough Town's upcoming FA Cup trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium marks the first time the Bees have reached the second round of the world's oldest domestic cup competition.

The Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central side overcame Darlaston Town, Stourbridge, Leamington and two-time winners Bury to book their place in the second round, and anticipation is building.

The club's first ticket allocation for the tie sold out almost immediately, with Harborough already in the hunt for both more tickets and coaches to ferry fans south for the big day.

Dougan added: “My immediate reaction was unbelievable, full of excitement, joy, happiness. We're going to a League One club and it's absolutely great for the players to play in a stadium like Reading's.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves at all. We can all dream, I suppose. We're heavy underdogs in this one but everybody who knows or plays football knows it's always a dream to play in the third round of the FA Cup because that's when the big teams come in.

“When you actually look back in it and think we're a seventh-tier club to make the first round proper is unbelievable. If it happens it happens, if it doesn't, we've had a good journey.”

Dougan is one of countless volunteers who play important roles at non-league clubs throughout the country, with opportunities to get involved now available through the Pitching In Volunteer Hub.

Through entering their postcode, individuals can locate volunteering opportunities at nearby clubs and discover more details which roles are available.

And Dougan underlined that big days like the one coming up for Harborough would never happen without the regular work done by volunteers at non-league clubs.

He said: “We all love football first and foremost but if you can give something back, why not? I'd recommend anybody to do it.

“Our volunteers are second to none, I'm sure every club says that but I genuinely think that the volunteers we've got that give up their time in the week and weekends whether it's raining, snowing or hailing or whatever it might be, they're the real heroes.

“I can assure you I'm just a very small cog in a very big wheel. There are hundreds of volunteers at this football club that amaze me every day in the work they do and the time they give for free.

“That's why we do it and that's why we enjoy non-league grassroots football.”

