Harborough district firefighters will be climbing Mount Snowdon in their full fire kit

Intrepid Harborough district firefighters are heading out to hit the heights to get behind two vital charities.

Firefighters based at Kibworth Fire Station will set out to climb Mount Snowdon wearing full fire kit next Friday (October 8).

They have set a sponsorship target of £1,085 – that’s £1 for each metre climbed to the summit of the 3,560ft mountain in North Wales.

The fire rescue stalwarts are donating the cash they rake in to the Fire Fighters Charity and The Well community hub in Kibworth Beauchamp.

The Fire Fighters Charity works to support firefighters and their families mentally, physically and socially.

The Well Kibworth operates a food bank, café, charity shop and community support offering friendship and practical support for local people.

The Well supports Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s aim of creating “safer people, safer places”.

Kibworth Fire and Rescue Station has formed a close partnership with The Well.

It will be working closely with them to make sure vulnerable people are as safe as they can be in their own homes and have the support they need.

You can donate via www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/MountSnowdonCharityWalk or by visiting Kibworth Fire and Rescue Station’s social media pages:

Twitter @LFRSKibworth