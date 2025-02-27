Harborough council accused of 'dragging its heels' over review of Chinese CCTV cameras
Councillor Simon Whelband has called for the replacement cameras to be installed in both Market Harborough and Lutterworth amid the concerns.
Coun Whelband, who represents the Conservatives for the Kibworths Ward, said he originally raised concerns with HDC over the council’s use of the cameras in March last year. The cameras are made by Chinese company Hikvision, who the Tory claims had previously been accused of “aiding the oppression of Tibetans and Uyghur Muslims.”
He believed the use of the cameras has also prompted security concerns elsewhere, with several UK councils removing Hikvision cameras in recent years. Despite this, he said HDC still relied on Hikvision for its CCTV technology and has called for them to be replaced.
Cllr Whelband said: “I originally raised this issue with the council a year ago, and back then I received some very encouraging words from officials that the council’s use of this questionable technology would be properly reviewed. At various council meetings, I was promised that they would bring this issue forward to be properly scrutinised by councillors at a meeting scheduled for earlier this month. Disappointingly, this item was removed from the agenda”.
The councillor said when asking officials about the item’s removal, he was told the review was still ongoing. Cllr Whelband said he has since raised the issue at two recent council meetings, but no definitive date on the review’s completion has been announced.
He said: “I can’t even get answers about the specifics of the review: are they proposing to replace their Hikvision technology? When will councillors get to scrutinise the council’s CCTV provision? I am not convinced that the council is taking this issue seriously. Hikvision has no place in Harborough. I hope the council urgently provides some clarity on this issue. Sadly, it seems like another case of dither and delay.”
HDC said analysis of its CCTV was part of a “thorough and comprehensive” review. It added that the cameras in question were used on a street and not in secure locations and therefore did not pose a risk.