The society wants to welcome new members.

The Market Harborough Choral Society is on the lookout for new members as its 57th concert season approaches.

The choir is looking for singers, both experienced and novices, and especially men whose numbers remain few.

Choir chair Clive Hopkins said: “We are very keen to expand our numbers from the present 60 or so singers to take in to our friendly choir anyone who wishes to sing with us. This is particularly so with men.

“Studies have shown that singing is so good for our mental health.

“We know from experience that there are people who have previously sung in choirs who have moved to the area but have not found a new choir home. If that is you, we would be delighted to welcome you.

If you are new to singing, you are equally welcome.”

Rehearsals recommence at 7.30 pm on Tuesday September 3 at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road.

Its upcoming four-concert series includes composer Howard Goodall’s ‘Eternal Light’ on November 9, is”, its popular Christmas concert is on December 21 and, in 2025, it will perform a full production of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ on April 12.

Lastly, the summer concert, ‘Midsummer Skies’, is on July 5 where the main work will be Bob Chilcott’s ‘Five Days that Changed the World’.

The choir is also organising a ‘Come and Sing’ event in early 2025 to give anyone wishing to give some classic pieces a try.

Visit www.harboroughchoral.org for more information on joining.

New members do not need to audition.