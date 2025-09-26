Harborough and Lubenham both strike gold once again in East Midlands in Bloom competition

Market Harborough has won the large town category of the East Midlands in Bloom competition for the fourth year running.

And that was not the only gold in our area - Lubenham won their sixth gold award as well as the village category for the second year running.

Gardeners from all over the East Midlands gathered at Grimsby Town Hall for the East Midlands in Bloom Awards 2025, covering over 10 categories.

For Harborough, head gardener Barbara Tallis also received a Judges’ Award in recognition of her years of dedication to the In-Bloom team.

L-R Margaret Richards, Pip Clements, Jenny Hubbard and Nat Jackson-Bream.placeholder image
In Lubenham, Pete and Pat White were handed Silver Gilt award for their front garden at Elmhirst, The Green. Judges’ awards were also presented to Dr Peter Shelton, for his fundraising with the sale of refurbished garden tools and bikes, and to Nathan Jackson-Bream, for his enthusiasm and commitment to the village.

Pip Clements, chairman and publicity officer for Lubenham in Bloom, said: "Congratulations also to all the Lubenham in Bloom volunteers so ably led by their projects officer Margaret Richards.

"We shall not rest on our laurels, there is plenty to do in preparation for 2026. As ever we are looking for more volunteers to join us and ease the load!"

Angela Randle, chair of Market Harborough in Bloom, said: "It's been a culmination of the whole year of work for everybody. It's just fantastic to have everything recognised. It's a team award and it's for everybody.

"It's fantastic to know that we are bringing the trophy home."

