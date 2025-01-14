Great Glen flood hero will reopen pub this Friday after community clean up effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a pub in Great Glen – who made headlines after rescuing a driver stranded in floodwater - is planning to welcome customers back on Friday after the community rallied to help clean up his flooded pub.

Cimi Kazazi, who waded through waist-high water to rescue a woman trapped in her car last week, says he is grateful for the community helping him to get his business back on track.

The village was among district areas worst hit by severe flooding after the River Sence burst its banks, leaving homes and businesses underwater.

The pub was severely damaged by floodwater.

The businessowner described the destruction caused to his pub as kitchen equipment ‘swimming’ in water and said his entire bar needed replacing.

Thankfully, the community came to his aid after an online crowdfunder was set up to help the business back on its feet. However, Cimi selflessly requested funds be directed to the church and village hall. Instead, he asked if locals were able to lend a helping hand – to which they obliged wholeheartedly.

It took around two days to remove the majority of water, and with the use of a temporary bar, the owner will reopen the pub to the public at noon on Friday.

He described the community’s support as his ‘motivation’.

He said: “Without the community I wouldn’t have any drive or motivation. Having that light, having them not just helping physically but supporting and being behind a local business has been incredible. If you don’t have that support, how far can you go?

“It shows spirit and humanity. Something beyond that - and I’m very grateful.”

The damage across the county has surpassed that of the aftermath of Storm Henk – almost exactly a year ago.

This time, an emergency alert was issued due to the imminent threat to life - one of the only times this has been used in the UK - as over 60 people were rescued from properties and some 30 from cars – including the woman carried to safety by Cimi.

The Great Glen villagers recently had a meeting to discuss lobbying authorities to take action to prevent future flood devastation. Cimi said seeing others’ pain made him forget his own troubles.

He said: “It was very painful seeing them, I forgot my own problem. One man was crying after investing thousands in his home which was ruined.

“We want to know where we stand. It’s all talk but no action. The scary thing is tomorrow - today what happens happens but the concern is tomorrow – what will happen in February, March, next year?

“There’s still a long way to go, but we will stand up, we will get on. I am positive. I don’t have fear of anything. I can’t do anything about Mother Nature but if there’s something I can do I will put myself in that position.”

Harborough district MP Neil O’Brien has been meeting with residents and is calling on authorities including Leicestershire County Council and the Environment Agency to take action.

Leicestershire County Council recently penned a plea to the government to release funds from its Flood Recovery Framework.