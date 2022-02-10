Great Glen Crematorium donates thousands of pounds to two vital charities in Leicester

Great Glen Crematorium donates money to Kaleidoscope

Great Glen Crematorium has donated thousands of pounds to two vital charities in Leicester.

The London Road-based amenity has handed over £1,000 to Kaleidoscope, a day care centre for adults with profound and multiple learning difficulties.

And £2,000 has been presented to staff at the Laura Centre, which supports shattered families when a child dies or is bereaved.

The cash was raised from Great Glen Crematorium’s family-backed metal recycling scheme.

Metals recovered during cremation are recycled.

And any money raised is used to support charities and other worthy causes in the surrounding community.

Harvey Watson, site manager at Great Glen Crematorium, paid a visit to Kaleidoscope, set up by parents in partnership with Praxis Care.

“I was given a tour of the facility with Randip Samra, one of the managers on site, and I met some of the adults who use the service.

“I know that our donation was very welcomed and will help them further improve some of the services they provide,” he said.

“The facility is amazing, with Light Therapy Rooms which are also used for Yoga.”

Since opening in 2017, Great Glen Crematorium has got behind the Laura Centre, which is run by the charity COPE.

COPE was founded in 1988 by Gail and Harry Moore while their daughter Laura was being treated for leukaemia.

The couple opened the Laura Centre in October 1991 after she died to provide therapeutic support to anyone who had lost a child.

Three years later the service was extended to include support for children mourning a parent or carer.

“A death in the family of a child or parent is a devastating and traumatic loss.

“The valuable support offered by the Laura Centre recognises the lifelong impact of such a loss and that there are no easy answers,” said Harvey.

“They work to help each individual find their own way to cope.

“Both organisations provide incredible support to people when they need it most,” he added.