Gilmorton cricket coach scoops award for 'growing the game'

Paul Jordan collects his award

A cricket coach is celebrating after winning an award for ‘growing the game’.

Paul Jordan has coached the Gilmorton Youth Cricket Club junior team since 2015 and organises friendly and league games along with training sessions.

And his hard work was recognised in the Leicestershire County Cricket in the Community, where he scooped the ‘Growing the Game’ award.

He went to the event with his wife Baz, who has supported him in driving the club on.

Paul told the Mail: “We had a lovely day at Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Grace Road where we watched some cricket, had lunch and afternoon tea with some drinks.

“I was really surprised and humbled to receive the ‘Growing the Game’ award. Thank you to the club for the very kind words, it is really a privilege and a lot of fun seeing our Gilmorton players and club develop and grow.

“We enjoyed listening to the other nominations and winners, it was very nice to hear the stories and love of the game.”

Paul’s win comes just ahead of the club growing to three teams - under 11’s, 13’s and 15’s - in 2023.

And as the team expands it is looking to buy and install all-weather cricket nets.

But it needs to raise some £17,000 by the end of September to receive funding from Sports England.

In 2021, the under 11s won the Leicestershire & Rutland League Incrediball Championship and the club wants to invest in new facilities to help fulfil the potential of its players and future players.

A spokesman said: "The team practice and play at the Gilmorton Community Playing Fields on Friday evenings, but alas no net facility to practice batting or bowling, which can and does mean a lot of chasing balls.

“We want to install an all-weather cricket net facility, as no nets are available for the team to practice within.

"Gilmorton has a huge space, ready and waiting - just under utilised, so let's make it happen!"