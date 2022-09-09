Village youth cricket club in the Harborough district needs your help to buy much-needed equipment

A village youth cricket club in the Harborough district is appealing for help as the deadline for its fundraising campaign to buy much-needed equipment gets ever closer.Gilmorton Cricket Club are hoping to raise £17,000 to install an all-weather cricket net facility for its young players.But they need to get the money by the end of September to secure further funding from Sports England.The village cricket team has 40+ boys and girls, aged from 6 to 14, which is growing by the year."The team practice and play at the Gilmorton Community Playing Fields on Friday evenings, but alas no net facility to practice batting or bowling, which can and does mean a lot of chasing balls!," said the club."We want to install an all weather cricket net facility, as no nets are available for the team to practice within."Notts Sports, who have supplied Lords Cricket Ground, have kindly agreed to undertake the project at a significant discount."In 2021, the under 11s won the Leicestershire & Rutland League Incrediball Championship and the club wants to invest in new facilities to help fulfil the potential of its players and future players."The Gilmorton Pavilion is open to the general public, so the facility will be available to all and we hope to encourage more to join our club and see it continue for many years to come," said the club."This campaign is very much focused on raising as much as is possible to fund the £17,000 cost of purchase and install of a single lane open net. The net facility will allow players to practice batting and bowling and is seen as a vital piece of kit in helping players (of all ages) improve."The Gilmorton players have visited many other playing pitches with nets in place and can only admire. The squad also have to travel every winter, to a local college, to use nets and practice."Gilmorton has a huge space, ready and waiting - just under utilised, so let's make it happen!"To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/gilmorton-nets