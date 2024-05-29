A Father's Day service is being held at Great Glen Crematorium

Families are invited to pay tribute to their loved ones at Great Glen Crematorium.

A free Father’s Day service is taking place between 3pm and 5pm on June 14, where visitors can light a commemorative candle.

And from June 14 – 16 visitors can write personal messages or place cards in the crematorium’s Letters to Heaven memorial post box.

Spokeswoman Claire Butcher said: “Occasions like Father’s Day can be particularly poignant for anyone who’s been bereaved of a paternal loved one.

“Our site provides a welcoming environment for anyone looking for a quiet place for reflection and contemplation.

“Our memorial post box was installed several months ago to give people a feeling of connection with someone they can no longer be with.