Father's Day service being held at Great Glen Crematorium
A free Father’s Day service is taking place between 3pm and 5pm on June 14, where visitors can light a commemorative candle.
And from June 14 – 16 visitors can write personal messages or place cards in the crematorium’s Letters to Heaven memorial post box.
Spokeswoman Claire Butcher said: “Occasions like Father’s Day can be particularly poignant for anyone who’s been bereaved of a paternal loved one.
“Our site provides a welcoming environment for anyone looking for a quiet place for reflection and contemplation.
“Our memorial post box was installed several months ago to give people a feeling of connection with someone they can no longer be with.
“Whether they’re newly bereaved, lost their loved one a while ago, or where their funeral took place, our Father’s Day invitation is open to anyone who is looking for a place of comfort.”