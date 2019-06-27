Fancy a day on the beach without travelling miles and miles from Harborough district?

With the sun showing its face, many people will be longing to head to the beach.

But living in the heart of England, that can mean a good drive from Leicestershire - until now!

With summer arriving this weekend, Rutland Water Park is opening its beach and bathing area to give sunseekers a day to remember.

The popular beach is being topped up with fresh sand this week ready to ensure sandcastles are aplenty for its visitors this summer.

The bathing area will be officially reopened this Saturday (June 29) for the rest of the summer with trained lifeguards on duty. It's the fifth year for the attraction, which has proved a hit with families last summer as thousands flocked to the shores of Europe's largest reservoir.

Regan Harris, from Anglian Water said: "There's so much to do already at Rutland Water, from riding the bike trails to watching wildlife, fishing, eating a meal or taking part in watersports.

"It's also a great opportunity for people to save water and money too - ditch the paddling pool at home and come and have fun at Rutland Water.

"We'll have lifeguards on hand at Rutland Water, we need to warn people not to swim in other reservoirs unless they are at supervised events. Anyone ignoring the warning will be breaking the law and could be risk their life and that of others."

Subject to weather conditions the bathing area will be open between 1pm-5pm on weekdays and 10am-6pm on weekends until July 14, and then 10am-6pm daily until 1 September.

The nearest car park is Sykes Lane Car Park (LE15 8QL). There's no cost to visit the beach itself, but entry to the car park costs £10.00 per car before 3pm, £5.00 per car after 3pm during peak times (last entry 5pm).