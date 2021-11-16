Family's emotional tribute to motorcyclist who died in a crash near Harborough

Steve Johnstone

The heartbroken family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Market Harborough have today paid an emotional tribute to him.

The loved ones of Steve Johnstone, 40, of Wellingborough, have saluted him through Northamptonshire Police.

They have hailed him as a “precious husband, dad, uncle and nephew” after he died after he collided with a black Audi Q2 on Harborough Road, West Langton, on August 17.

The site of the crash in Harborough Road, West Langton, on August 17.

“We have lost a precious husband, dad, uncle and nephew, and an amazing special friend.

“Steve’s life and world revolved around spending time with his family and friends.

“He loved motocross and on-road biking, going to the gym, scuba diving, going on holiday and going to work,” said Steve’s family.

“He lived his life to the maximum, as if every day was his last, and everyone he came into contact with he touched their hearts and made an impact.

“There are no words that can describe how much he will be missed by everyone.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolences. “We have seen them all but as you can image it’s very difficult to send everyone a reply.

“We thank you and want you to know that we appreciate it,” added Steve’s family.

“For ever in our hearts, rest in peace."

The fatal collision, which happened at about 12.15pm on August 17, is still being investigated by Leicestershire Police.

A stretch of the A6 was closed following the accident as detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) launched an immediate investigation at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, from the SCIU, said at the time: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.