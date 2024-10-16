Family pay heartfelt tribute to 'totally selfless' Lutterworth father who died following collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of man near Lutterworth who sadly died after a collision have paid tribute to the “totally selfless” father.

The 50-year-old has been described as “caring” and “selfless”. His family say he was the “most down-to-earth person you would ever meet” and that he “didn’t think he was special, but he really was”.

His family have now released a photograph and tribute via Northamptonshire Police.

Phillip Ventress.

The tribute says: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost Phil. He was the most caring and selfless man, who would do anything for anyone and loved being a father.

“Phil’s proudest achievement was our family. He was such a hands-on dad and so involved in our children’s lives. He loved taking them to their activities, doing things as a family and would speak about them with such pride.

“Always singing, Phil was never quiet and would talk to anyone. He’d pop out to get something from the car and we’d find him 20 minutes later chatting to someone, or in a neighbour’s house.

“He was such a kind man who took a genuine interest in everyone he met. He had a real intuition for what was really going on and was able to give people such support because of that. Everyone would open up to him as he was so friendly and approachable. He had time for everyone. He wouldn’t even realise he was helping people, but he did, every day.

“Originally from Stockton-on-Tees, Phil loved to travel – his favourite place in the world was Venice, where we spent his 50th birthday, and also Sweden, where he loved the nature and peacefulness.

“He enjoyed socialising with family and friends, cooking pizzas for everyone and savouring a glass of whisky – but only the one!

“Phil was so well liked. Everyone knew him and everybody loved him – in our village and up and down the country because of his travel for work.

“He always put other people first, he was a totally selfless man. Phil was passionate about being a blood donor – he knew from family experience what an important and life-saving thing it is to do and would go every time he could so he could give that gift to someone else.

“We have had so many lovely, heartwarming messages about him – it has been bittersweet hearing just how much he meant to people.

“Phil was the most down-to-earth person you would ever meet. I think he would be so shocked at how many people have so many lovely things to say about him.

“We are reminded of him in so many ways and there is such a sense of disbelief at his death, in our family, our friends and community, and among his colleagues and clients.

“Phil was my soulmate. Everyone loved him. He didn’t think he was special at all, but he really was.”