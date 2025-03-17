Flooding in Great Glen (below) and Market Harborough (above, photo by Holly Godden).

A drop-in event in a Harborough district village is being held for residents impacted by flooding.

Residents and businesses can talk about their flooding experiences and find out about flood-related work at an event on April 2, 2pm-6pm, at the Great Glen Village Hall.

The village was particularly impacted by severe floods, which left businesses and homes underwater, in early January.

Those that attend will have the opportunity to talk to key agencies including the Environment Agency and Leicestershire County Council, the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA).

Attendees will also be able to get advice on how to be prepared against further flooding, as well as having the opportunity to visit the FloodPod – a trailer packed with real life property flood resilience (PFR) measures.

At the FloodPod visitors can see and learn about solutions available that are designed specifically to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

It is part of a series of events taking place across the county.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for flooding, said: “Residents and businesses across the county have been hit incredibly hard again following the floods in January and off the back of devastating flooding last year from Storm Henk. All the responsible agencies are working closely together on the response to flooding and looking for ways to reduce the future impact, but we need residents and businesses to play their part in being prepared too.

“These sessions are a key part of our continued efforts to be even more flood resilient and we want residents and businesses to come along and visit the FloodPod to see some of the preventative solutions first hand so we can work together to be prepared.”

He thanked local people for their ‘ongoing co-operation and resilience during such challenging circumstances’.

Around 900 properties were flooded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when record-breaking river levels were hit this January. The Environment Agency issued a highly unusual severe flood warning, indicating ‘risk to life’, 87 people were rescued from properties and cars, more than 160 roads were closed and Leicestershire Police fielded more than 2,100 calls on 6 January when heavy rainfall and snow melt caused major flooding.

Any questions about the drop-in events can be emailed to [email protected].