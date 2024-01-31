Drive-through plans revealed as part of business park expansion near Harborough

Plans include five new buildings.

One of two drive-throughs has been revealed as part of business park expansion plans near Harborough.

Costa Coffee will be one of the drive-throughs that will take up residence at Airfield Business Park off Harborough Road.

The plans for five new buildings at the park have been formally submitted, with two reserved for drive-throughs, one of which is yet to be confirmed.

The other buildings have been set aside for retail units, a warehouse and an office. One occupier has also been revealed as Leicestershire based retailer Bramble Foods.

The expansion is expected to create hundreds of jobs, contributing to the local economy.

The plans replace an application approved in October for eight new buildings although requirements for the expansion have since changed.

The new occupiers will join other business onsite including a publisher, a tyre supplier and a children’s boutique among others.

Leicestershire County Council is expected to discuss granting permission on March 22.

The land at Airfield Business Park was a Royal Air Force base during the Second World War but it fell into disuse in the 1950s.

Some of the land was later built on to create high security prison HMP Gartree, but the rest remained undeveloped until it was bought by Leicestershire County Council in 2016.