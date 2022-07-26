Donation will help Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers stay cool during the warm weather

A donation of polo shirts means Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers can stay cool during the warm weather.

A donation of polo shirts means Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers can stay cool during the warm weather.

Developers Davidsons Homes gave £325 to the group to kit out 25 volunteers. It has agreed to sponsor the group annually and will also contribute £100 towards its running costs.

Market Harborough in Bloom design, plant and maintain floral displays at over 70 locations across the town – including the rose garden at Welland Park.

Chair Barbara Tallis said: “Although we currently receive a grant from the council, it only covers about 60 per cent of our annual operating costs. We have to raise the rest, this why our annual sponsors like Davidsons Homes are so crucial - without them we couldn’t maintain all that we do.