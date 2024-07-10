Doctor joins Masharani Practice as third generation of family to serve Lutterworth
Ravi Masharani recently joined the family-run Masharani Practice as the third generation of the family serving the population.
Like his father Vipul, who joined his own father Bhogilal Masharani at the surgery in 1988, Ravi qualified at Cardiff University. This was followed by a variety of specialist medical jobs in Leicester and GP training in Manchester and Rochdale.
His interests are in general medicine and minor surgery. He is a grade eight piano player and trumpet player and enjoys martial arts to keep fit.
In a speech to the patient participation group and patients, Ravi expressed gratitude to the work and support of the patient participation group and his pride in following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father.
The surgery was founded by Bhogilal Masharani in 1968.