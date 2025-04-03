‘Devastated’ family of Desborough fire victims pay tribute to 'the most incredible, wonderful mum' Emma and 'the happiest little girl you could ever meet' daughter Mayci

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A touching tribute has been paid to Emma Conn and her daughter, Mayci Fox, two of the victims of a house fire in near Desborough on Friday, March 28.

The family of Emma Conn and Mayci Fox have issued a moving tribute and photographs, describing the pair as ‘two peas in a pod.’

Emma, 30, and Mayci, 4, from Desborough, died as a result of the fire that broke out at a property off Station Road, Rushton, around 10.30am on Friday morning. Louie Thorn, of Rushton, also died in the tragic incident.

Formal identification is yet to take place, though the parents and sister of Emma Conn have shared their precious memories of the woman they describe as an ‘incredible mother’, and their ‘beautiful’ granddaughter and niece, Mayci-Moo.

Emma Conn and her daughter, Mayci Fox, two of the victims of a house fire in Rushton on Friday, March 28. (Photos: Northants Police).

In a tribute released by Northamptonshire Police, they said: “Emma had a real lust for life. A very big character, bit of a drama queen, but loved the simple things in life especially cheesy chips and hot chocolate with marshmallows from Wendy Lou’s Tea Rooms.

“She was the most incredible, wonderful mum, who was fiercely loyal and very protective of all those she loved, especially her family. Emma certainly wasn’t shy in coming forward and is the one person you would want in your corner.

“Emma was a very caring, loving and kind person. She was a carer when she was younger and more recently, cared for her grandad, who she worshipped, before he sadly died last year.

“When she was younger, Emma excelled at trampolining and competed at a national level all over the country, but she was forced to stop competing following an ankle injury. She had an incredible mindset though, whatever she wanted to achieve, she did.

Emma and Mayci, from Desborough, died in a house fire in Rushton, at about 10.30pm on Friday, March 28

“This stood her in good stead throughout her life as despite leaving school without formal qualifications, Emma was a very successful businesswoman. She owned The Lash Lounge & Beauty salon in Desborough, which she made sure was open to everyone.

“She valued her clients and only allowed one person in the salon at a time to make sure they had her full attention. Emma was well-respected by her clients who often confided in her.

“As a family we have always been close and still spend a lot of time together, including going on holiday – Emma loved the heat and sun – or playing board games. She always cheated at Monopoly but made a mean roast dinner.

“We always tried to make holidays educational, and as a child Emma went to Cuba and Kenya, which became a special place for us all, with the marine life and coral beach providing a great experience. Emma loved it so much, she wanted to take her own family there.

“Her favourite colour was orange, she loved country and western music – Dolly Parton was her favourite – and she always liked Elvis and Kenny Roger’s The Gambler. Emma loved horses and had lots of pets from dogs, cats and even a snake as a child.”

Speaking about Emma’s daughter, Mayci, the family added: “Mayci-Moo was the double of her mum – so full of life. She was the happiest little girl you could ever meet. She absolutely adored her Grandad, loved swimming and playing mermaids with her Grandma.

“She also had such a special bond with her Auntie Char and Uncle Maz. She loved playing hide and seek with them and she loved the smell of Maz’s aftershave.

“She was very girly and loved Barbie, always playing the song. She loved to dress up like her mum as well as have her nails done. She never went anywhere without her lip balm.

“When she went quiet, we knew she was up to something and would find her putting on our make-up, but her favourite thing was getting her face painted. For days afterwards, she would ask us to touch it up to make it last longer.

“Emma had a tattoo of the Disney character Stitch and Mayci used to love this. She also like to draw, make things and do puzzles.

“Emma and Mayci will always be loved, lost but never forgotten.

“As a family we are utterly devastated, it just doesn’t feel real. We are still trying to process what has happened while at the same time grieving for the loss of Emma and Mayci. While we do this, we would please ask that the media respect our privacy.”

Mayci’s dad, Kyle, paid moving tribute to his ‘irreplaceable’ daughter.

He said: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.

“Becoming her dad was amazing. The feeling when I first saw her was so special, and I have adored her from the very start.

“The first thing I picture when I think of Mayci is her smile. She was always smiling, being happy and cheeky, and it was impossible to stay cross in the face of that beautiful smile.

“She was wild and went her own way – she would have her Elsa dress on, with her beloved red wellies and messy hair.

“She loved being outside and getting dirty, always enjoying her forest school sessions at nursery and loved nothing more than sitting in a muddy puddle to play.

“She had her own little motorbike that she loved riding, she was fearless. She once crashed and fell off and I remember running over so scared that she was hurt, only to find her laughing and asking if she could do it again.

“A little livewire, nothing phased her. She loved water and learned to swim aged just two, which was a good thing because she would be there, trying to take off her armbands and jump in the deep end.

“Mayci was also so caring, even at four, she would always want to take care of people and look after them, especially her great grandma.

“We could sit for hours with her Play Doh and craft things, she loved making things and I loved getting involved with events at her nursery, she’d make me little gifts and pictures and I will treasure those forever.

“Mayci also loved animals and having pets, our family dogs would just follow her about and she loved causing absolute chaos with them all.

“I also want to mention Mayci’s auntie Kay Kay, auntie Smee and uncle Ash – always winding her up, and I know they’re going to miss her making their lives hell stripping and dancing with her cousin Lou Lou.

“A future without my daughter is unimaginable. She is irreplaceable and was my world. I will love her and miss her forever.”

Mayci’s grandmother, Nanny Wend, added her own heartfelt tribute to her granddaughter.

She said: “They broke the mould when they made Mayci. She was our crazy, beautiful and wild little girl.

“She would come here and be just so pleased to have an ice cream with Pap’s special chocolate sauce. She loved her blanket, and she loved to toast marshmallows on our fire, getting them everywhere, but she never cared, she was just having fun. From the moment she arrived she was the best thing ever, our little girl.

“Your love for your grandchildren is incredible, they melt your heart and wrap you round their finger. You let them do what you’d never have let your own children do.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without her.”

Gemma, Mayci’s childcare provider, has also paid loving tribute at Kyle’s invitation, saying: “Our Mayci Moo, our little whirlwind. The biggest smile to light up the darkest of rooms.

"She gave me and all the children all the love in the world. The best cuddles and the hardest of laughs. There is the biggest of holes in our lives now and we will miss you so much. Sleep tight, you will always be our Mayci Moo.”