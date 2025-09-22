'Deep regret' of Corby's Butterwick bakery owners amid multiple coffee shop closures

Corby's Butterwick bakery has announced multiple store closures – including the original Corby store – as its coffee shop business restructures, leaving only two outlets open.

Twelve of the 14 businesses – including branches in Kettering and Corby – as well as Oakham, Market Harborough, Weston Favell, Milton Keynes, Melton Mowbray, Rugby and Retford will close.

Only two stores remain at Rushden Lakes and in Northampton St Giles Street.

The business founders Ryan and Fiona Scarborough say they are ‘heartbroken’ and have worked tirelessly to save all their stores and jobs, blaming the rise in operating costs and changes to customer spending habits.

Butterwick will close multiple branches /National World

Mr and Mrs Scarborough said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of all Butterwick stores with immediate effect, apart from our Rushden Lakes and Northampton St Giles locations. “This decision has not been made lightly. Despite tireless efforts to secure all stores and protect every role, the continued rise in operating costs and significant changes in customer spending habits have left us unable to sustain the business in its current form. “We are heartbroken for the impact this has on our incredible team members, who have worked with such passion and dedication to deliver the warm, welcoming Butterwick experience that so many of you have come to love.

"We are immensely proud of every one of them and deeply grateful for their commitment.”

The news of the closures come six years after the family-run business opened in September 2019 went they opened the doors of their original shop in Rockingham Road.

Butterwick founders Ryan and Fiona Scarborough/National World

Blossoming from home-based celebration cakes to a chain of shops across towns near Corby that employed up to 80 people, and managed a fleet of delivery vans.

Last month they opened a store in Retford and began a refurbishment programme starting with the Kettering Market Place store.

The couple say they will return to their roots to continue Butterwick at Rushden Lakes and Northampton.

Offering ‘heartfelt thanks’ to customers Mr and Mrs Scarborough said: “Looking ahead, however, this is not the end of Butterwick – it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter. By focusing on Rushden and Northampton, we will be returning to our roots: an authentic in-store bakery experience where craft, freshness, and creativity come first. “We’ll be bringing back some of our most loved original products, creating lots of new ones, and giving our menus a big upgrade – from handcrafted drinks to freshly-made sandwiches.

"Our goal is to deliver the very best of Butterwick: indulgent, high-quality treats and a coffeehouse experience our communities can be proud of. “For those with celebration or wedding cake orders, please don’t worry – all cakes will be made as planned. If your chosen collection store is no longer open, we will be in touch directly to make alternative arrangements. “We also want to reassure you that all loyalty points and gift cards remain valid and fully redeemable in our Rushden Lakes and Northampton St Giles stores. “We would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers for your support over the years. Your kindness, encouragement, and love for what we do have meant the world to us. We can’t wait to welcome you into our Rushden and Northampton stores to share everything we’ll be working on.” All creditors should direct queries going forward to BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency on [email protected] and [email protected]