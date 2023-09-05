Teddies will zipline through the sky

Daring teddy bears will be taking the plunge from the top of Harborough’s St Dionysius Church.

Bears will zipline from the tower to a team at the ground level where they will collect a certificate of courage.

The event is taking place on Saturday September 30 between midday and 4pm to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy PTA and the church.

The charge per teddy is £3 or £5 for two in tandem.

Before the zipline there is a Great Big Teddy Tidy which starts at the church at 9am and see local streets and parks tidied. It is supported by local clean-up champions the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles.

There is also a toy swap inside the church between 10 and midday and there will be drop boxes for the Jubilee Foodbank, the Hygiene Bank, Dog Bank and the Bra Bank.

Organisers Andrew Reeves and Samantha Peverett said: “Every bear that dares will receive a certificate to mark their un-bear-lievable courage.

“This year is set to be more exciting with every Paddington, Rupert, and Winnie the Pooh continuing to make the leap of faith, and don't forget your cameras to snap those memorable pictures.

“It's a promise – a day bursting with fur, fun, and community warmth! So, if your teddies have been hibernating, it's time to wake them up for a grand day.”