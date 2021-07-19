Covid-19 memorial garden opens at crematorium near Market Harborough

The Great Glen Crematorium team (L-R): Simon Jordan, Isaac Ford, Harvey Watson, Georgia Coppel-Rose, and Mandi Cresswell.

People are now able to visit a moving new Covid-19 memorial at Great Glen Crematorium

The poignant tribute was officially unveiled at the site on Wednesday (July 14).

Westerleigh Group, which runs the crematorium, has set out to create dedicated memorials at its Gardens of Remembrance for people to visit and remember loved ones who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also provide focal points for people to reflect on and salute NHS key workers and communities who have united to battle the crisis.

At the heart of each memorial is an all-polished black granite obelisk.

It’s surrounded by wild flower planting featuring all the colours of the rainbow, which became a symbol of hope.

Westerleigh Group invited people of all ages and backgrounds to design the stones.

And six winners were chosen, one for each of Westerleigh Group’s regions.

The obelisk at the memorial at Great Glen crematorium on London Road features a design by part-time teacher and artist Rachel Almond, 39.

Her brilliant illustration stars forget-me-not flowers in bloom.

Rachel was inspired by the sudden death of her aunt where, at her aunt's funeral, she was given a pack of forget-me-not seeds to plant in her memory.

Her striking design has been etched onto the memorial stones at Westerleigh Group’s Babworth, Gedling, Howe Bridge, Vale Royal and West Lancashire crematoria as well as at Great Glen.

Roger McLaughlan, the chief officer of Westerleigh Group, said: “I’m proud that our Covid-19 memorial is now open for people to visit.

“So many communities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly, many families have lost loved ones - and our thoughts and sincere condolences go to them, first and foremost.”

He added: “We felt we needed to do something not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.

“These lasting memorials will provide a tranquil place for people to remember and reflect.

“Where they can seek some comfort knowing that the legacy of those lost is not only being recognised but will be remembered for many generations to come.”