Image by Wetho Wanderers

A couple travelling across the UK reviewing Wetherspoons pubs have named a pub just inside the Harborough district as the best in the country.

Andy and Izzy from Nottinghamshire, known as Wetho Wanderers, decided last May to tour the country and rate every Wetherspoon pub along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the first county they have ‘completed’ is Leicestershire – by visiting every branch of the pub chain and rating them out of five on the building, interior, toilets. The menu or service are not including in the scoring system.

Andy said while The Sugar Loaf in Market Harborough was a ‘lovely venue with a rich history’ and scored 2.5/5, it was The White House near Scraptoft which ranked best in Leicestershire at 4.75/5 – and the couple say it was the best they have reviewed to date.

Andy said: “We're currently in the process of visiting and documenting every single Wetherspoons pub. One of the first counties we've 'completed' is Leicestershire, and we've recently been posting all our reviews of those pubs on our website and social media.

“Sometimes the chain gets a bad reputation but I think a lot of people don't realise how impressive some of the buildings are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Doing this has already led us to places in the country that we might not have otherwise visited and taught us plenty of new things.”

In their review of The White House, Andy and Izzy wrote: “The building is a grand, Georgian-style 20th century mansion in Scraptoft, a Leicestershire village. It’s an impressive building, its positioning and stateliness quite unorthadox for a JD Wetherspoon pub.

“To the rear is a massive wraparound beer garden, itself larger than the interior of many pubs. On our visit it was hosting a small village fete with gazebos and food stalls, again quite unusual for a Wetherspoon.

“Perhaps most impressive is the staircase and landing area, with its grand chandelier and dark wood panelling continuing to immerse you in the Georgian mansion experience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Leicestershire turned out to be really impressive in terms of ‘Spoons - three of the pubs in the county earned a score, on our somewhat un-scientific scale, of 4/5.”