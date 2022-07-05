Council steps up plans to create new homes for homeless people in Harborough

Harborough District Council if going ahead with a scheme to build nine self-contained flats on Roman Way for people in urgent need and to help prevent homelessness

A public exhibition is to be held on Thursday (July 7) as council chiefs step up plans to create new homes for homeless people in Market Harborough.

The drop-in event for residents and businesses will go ahead from 6pm-8pm at the council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street in Market Harborough.

The exhibition is being put on as Harborough District Council forges ahead with a scheme to build nine self-contained flats on Roman Way for people “in urgent need and to help prevent homelessness”.

The local authority has bought the town centre property to act as a secure base for struggling people to stay until they are able to find permanent accommodation.

The residential building is dilapidated at the moment.

The council aims to create a purpose-built property, subject to planning permission, which will provide “clean, safe and secure accommodation” for local people.

And it stands close to the council headquarters at the Symington Building.

The new blueprint to get behind homeless local people is picking up pace as more and more families find it harder to make ends meet as the cost of living soars.

Today Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for Wellbeing, Communities and Housing, said: “We are living in very challenging times and it is crucial we do all we can to help vulnerable people who have become homeless.

“This accommodation strengthens our ability to do that - and allows us to provide the support that these individuals and families desperately need.”

There has been a steep rise in homeless applications in the last three years, a worrying situation mirrored nationwide, Harborough council said.

“This has been due to social and economic pressures, along with new statutory duties to prevent and relieve homelessness introduced through the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017.

“Covid-19 has exacerbated this further.

“The need for temporary accommodation has increased,” said Harborough council.

A total of 108 households across Harborough district required an emergency roof over their heads from the council in 2020/21.

The council owns and manages five properties in Harborough district which provide temporary accommodation.

“Any shortfall of temporary accommodation is commissioned from the private sector in the form of hotels or self-contained units, sometimes outside the district.

“The new facility in Market Harborough would mean less reliance on expensive private accommodation and significantly reduce costs to the council, while providing much more suitable and better quality of accommodation for vulnerable people,” said the council.

The authority is setting out to create temporary accommodation for homeless people on Roman Way with eight en-suite rooms, a shared kitchen, ancillary office and storage space.

Two of the rooms will be two-person rooms and they will be used for couples.

And at least one unit will be wheelchair accessible for people with mobility needs.

This will not be a hostel for people requiring long-term specialist support.