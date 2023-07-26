Photo of the convention by Clive Mason

Harborough council says there have been no reports of anti-social behaviour caused by attendees at a church convention at Market Harborough Showground.

The ‘Light and Life’ event began on Saturday (July 22) and will run until tomorrow (Thursday). Up to 800 caravans and 4,000 people were believed to be attending the event.

Harborough District Council says ‘to the council’s knowledge, there has not been any reported anti-social behaviour caused by those attending’.

It comes after some businesses in the area decided to close while the event took place.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien called for lessons to be learnt.

He told the Mail: “Nobody wants to see businesses shuttered up and closed. The loss of income and disruption caused has been considerable and we must ensure that is not repeated. It is not acceptable that scores of local businesses felt the need to shut during what would have been a busy mid-summer weekend.

“The district council should have informed residents and businesses much earlier, giving them time to prepare. They could have played a leading role in reassuring the local community in the run up to the event.

“I understand the organisers may want to make another booking at the showground. We cannot have a repeat of the events we have seen over the weekend. The voices of local businesses must be heard to avoid this situation happening in future.”

Harborough District Council says it was notified of the event at the end of June as a courtesy from organisers, who were holding no activities which needed a license from the authority.

Leader Phil Knowles said a multi-agency working group was set up including the district council, Leicestershire County Council, Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue, event organisers and the showground. They agreed there should be no advertising to ensure people did not travel down ahead of it taking place.

The council leader also says no businesses were advised to close by the authority or Leicestershire Police.

But some local businesses met with Conservative councillors earlier this week to express their concerns about the event. Group leader Cllr Bateman says the opposition was not able to talk about its findings after a request to discuss them at a full council meeting was denied.

The council says the request was received the night of the meeting and as it was not received in line with constitution timelines it was denied.

Cllr Bateman said: “It is a disgrace we were denied any chance to raise this issue. Scores of businesses felt the need to close or reduce their operations over the weekend, leading to millions of pounds of lost revenue.

“Businesses are very angry about this and they will be wondering whose side the council is on.”

Council leader Phil Knowles told the Mail he is inviting local businesses to get in touch so a meeting can be organised to address concerns.

He said: “I was not formally advised of the meeting about the event at the showground and did not receive any invitation to attend.

“I am happy as always to meet with businesses to hear their concerns directly.”