Council plans ahead for return of week-long religious festival in Harborough

The event draw thousands of visitors to the showground. (Photo: Clive Mason).

The Market Harborough showground has confirmed that the Light and Life Church Convention will return in July.

The event will take place from Saturday July 19 to Friday July 25.

It will include church and prayer meetings, children’s activities, gospel music and song, and Bible study groups.

Harborough District Council has stressed the festival will be on private land, with private event management. This means no licenses or permissions are required to be applied for or granted by the authority, which has come under fire in previous years by people wrongly assuming it had powers to stop the convention taking place.

Concerns surrounding the event were based on a previous gathering in Rutland in 2021 after which more than 100 complaints were made to police.

However, no anti-social behaviour has been reported during more recent events, and last year’s festival saw a boost in town trade.

The council is hosting a meeting so businesses can plan ahead for the event, ensuring the week goes smoothly.

District council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “This is the third year the showground has hosted this event. As in previous years, the council will be facilitating event planning meetings with event organisers and key agencies, including the police, to ensure robust plans are in place to support the smooth running of the event for our residents and businesses.

"We will also hold a meeting with local businesses as it’s important they have the opportunity to raise any questions and make preparations for the increase in numbers of people in the local area.”