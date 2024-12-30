Christmas miracle! Couple reunited with lost engagement ring on Christmas Day after shopper finds it in Harborough town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A relieved couple were reunited with their lost engagement ring on Christmas Day after an eagled-eyed shopper found it in Harborough's town centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reported just before Christmas, Fred Telfer and his fiancée Steph were devastated when the ring went missing as they were walking between Majestic Wines and Waitrose supermarket.

The couple – who got engaged in July during a holiday in Corfu – offered a £1,000 reward for its return, saying: “We are completely devastated as it meant so much to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They asked shoppers to keep an eye out - and a Christmas miracle happened when Charlotte Pember spotted the ring in Majestic Wines car park.

Steph and Fred are reunited with the ring after Charlotte found it

Fred said: "It is the biggest relief we’ve ever had.

"An amazing lady found it in Majestic car park so we were able to pick it up on Christmas Day morning."

The couple also thanked everyone who helped with their appeal. Charlotte refused to accept any reward money.