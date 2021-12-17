Check opening hours at Harborough tips over Christmas, urges council

People planning to visit two tips in Harborough district over Christmas and New Year are being urged to check opening hours before heading out.

The recycling and household waste sites operated by Leicestershire County Council in Market Harborough and Lutterworth will not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

The Market Harborough tip on the town’s Riverside industrial estate is currently open seven days a week as the site on the A6 at Kibworth will be closed for the next year or so as it undergoes a £5 million revamp.

“The days following Boxing Day and heading into the New Year can be extremely busy at all sites and potential site visitors are urged to bear this in mind before setting out,” said the council.

Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet lead member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re approaching the busiest time of the year at our waste sites, at a time when our staff numbers are being affected by Covid and other external factors.

“While we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure that opening hours aren’t affected outside the usual seasonal closures, we’d encourage visitors to check our website and social media for updates and be patient if they do visit a site.”

For more information about what can be taken to the waste sites, opening times and to find your nearest site, visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/wasteChristmas tips for reducing, reusing and recycling can be found online at https://www.lesswaste.org.uk/These will also be shared on the council’s social media accounts and Leicestershire Recycling Facebook page.