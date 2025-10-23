Charity shop ‘desperate’ for stock for Market Harborough store

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has appealed for stock for its shop in Market Harborough

A charity shop has issued an appeal, saying it is ‘desperate’ for stock for its store in Market Harborough.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People says it needs items of clothing, bric-a-brac and toys for its shop on Coventry Road, to meet demand during this particularly busy period.

Retail ops manager at Rainbows Nikki Winterton said: “It has been a really busy time, which is amazing for our charity, but it has meant we are in need of stock for this very popular shop.

“So, whether you are clearing out your summer clothes or having a sort out ahead of Christmas, we would love to find a home for your unwanted items.

“All sales from our shops across the East Midlands help to fund the incredible services we provide at Rainbows for more than 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”

Rainbows Hospice has ten charity shops across the East Midlands, with its other stores at Arnold, Beeston, Blaby, Daventry, Long Eaton, Loughborough, Lutterworth, Melton Mowbray and Wigston.

