Charity cricket match will be staged in Lutterworth in memory of a local young man who tragically died aged just 20

A poignant charity cricket match is to be staged in Lutterworth in memory of a local young man who tragically died aged just 20.

The event is to be held at the town’s cricket club on Coventry Road on Friday July 1 to remember Jack Patrick, who died of a rare illness called Goodpasture syndrome in 2015.

Much-loved Jack, of Earl Shilton, near Hinckley, was a huge supporter of Help for Heroes, the national charity which supports ex-servicemen and women.

The devoted Leicester City fan’s family and friends have hosted a whole string of events over the last seven years, generating over £135,000 for Help for Heroes.

Every year the armed forces charity puts forward a team who play Lutterworth Cricket Club, a Notts Sport team and a team of Jack’s friends.

Food and drink stalls, tombolas and games will also be laid on to make it a day to remember.

A raffle, silent auction and auction will also be held.

Prizes have all been donated by local businesses and supporting companies.