You are being urged to take pictures of your favourite views of Market Harborough for a new competition – and you could win £250. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

McCarthy Stone is asking for your best photos so they can be enjoyed by homeowners at the company’s Elizabeth Place Retirement Living Plus development.

The contest aims to highlight images of scenery, wildlife and landscapes showcasing Market Harborough’s best-loved views.

Representatives from McCarthy Stone and the town’s Harborough Museum will judge the entries - with the winning photograph to be displayed in the museum.

The best pictures will also be put up in the communal lounge at Elizabeth Place and the winner will pocket £250.

You can submit up to five photos.

They should be emailed to [email protected] by the closing date of Friday July 15 with ‘Market Harborough Photo Contest’ in the subject.

In your email you should include your full name, a title for your photograph and where it was taken.

Under-16s must ask an adult’s permission.

Please ask the permission of anyone who appears in your photo.